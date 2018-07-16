Showdown looms as Washington Metro workers approve strike

FILE - In a Monday, April 5, 2004 file photo, riders wait to board an arriving train at the D.C. Metro Center, in Washington. Metro’s largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a potential transit system strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation’s capital for the July 17, 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Union leaders said they would wait on Monday’s expected response from Metro’s management after Sunday’s vote authorizing a strike. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File) LAWRENCE JACKSON AP