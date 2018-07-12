AP source: Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guards Ben Simmons, right, and JJ Redick (17) defend during the third quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Uniondale, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the details says the Nets have agreed to trade Lin to the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets made the move to ease an overcrowded point guard spot early Friday morning, July 13, 2018, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo