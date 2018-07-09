Spain hires Luis Enrique as head coach of the national team

FILE - In this Friday, May 26, 2017 file photo, FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique attends a press conference at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain. Spain's football federation on Monday, July 9, 2018 says former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been appointed to take charge of the national team. He replaces Julen Lopetegui who was sacked on the eve of the World Cup after accepting the job at Real Madrid. Manu Fernandez, file AP Photo