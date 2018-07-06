Jesse Marsch quits as Red Bulls coach, replaced by Armas

FILE - In this March 3, 2015, file phtoo, New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch poses for photographers during the team's media day in New York. Marsch has left the Red Bulls to pursue other opportunities. “We are fully supportive of Jesse and his decision to pursue a new opportunity,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “ The Red Bulls have promoted Chris Armas to head coach, effective immediately, the team said Friday, July 6, 2018. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo