Van Garderen embraces No. 2 role for team at Tour de France

FILE - In this July 26, 2014, file photo, Tejay van Garderen of the U.S. concentrates prior to the start of the 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Bergerac, France.For years Tejay van Garderen has been the United States' best hope of winning the Tour de France, but Van Garderen is tasked with doing all he can so that teammate Richie Porte can fight for the title during this edition of the world's biggest cycling race. Laurent Cipriani, File AP Photo