Head coach Joachim Loew answers questions after arriving at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 28, 2018, one day after the German team was eliminated from the soccer World Cup in Russia.
Head coach Joachim Loew answers questions after arriving at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 28, 2018, one day after the German team was eliminated from the soccer World Cup in Russia. dpa via AP Ina Fassbender
Head coach Joachim Loew answers questions after arriving at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 28, 2018, one day after the German team was eliminated from the soccer World Cup in Russia. dpa via AP Ina Fassbender

Sports

Loew staying on as Germany coach despite World Cup exit

The Associated Press

July 03, 2018 05:35 AM

BERLIN

Germany coach Joachim Loew is staying on despite the team's first-round World Cup exit.

The German football federation (DFB) says it was informed by Loew that he wished to remain and "rebuild the team with a view to the upcoming tasks in the future."

Loew held talks with DFB officials, who in turn promised him support, and he was "trusted to draw the right conclusions from the World Cup exit."

Germany, the defending champion, finished bottom of its group after loses to Mexico and South Korea.

Loew, who has been in charge since 2006, had his contract extended in May through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  Comments  