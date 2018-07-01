Vancouver Whitecaps' Kei Kamara, left, heads the ball against Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard, right, during first-half MLS soccer game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Rapids beat Vancouver 1-0 on Whitecaps' own goal

The Associated Press

July 01, 2018 06:30 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Colorado scored on Vancouver defender Marcel de Jong's own goal in the 43rd minute and the Rapids held on to beat the Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday for their first road victory of the season.

Rapids forward Yannick Boli hit the cross bar from the right side of the six-yard box, and goalkeeper Brian Rowe made a diving stop on Joe Mason's shot, but the rebound hit de Jong and rolled into the net.

The Rapids (4-9-3) have two wins and draw in their last three games after losing eight straight. They are 1-5-1 on the road.

The Whitecaps (6-7-5) have lost two straight, both shutouts.

