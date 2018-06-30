Tiger Woods, center, tees off on the 17th tee during the third round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Potomac, Md.
Tiger Woods, center, tees off on the 17th tee during the third round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Potomac, Md. Nick Wass AP Photo
Tiger Woods, center, tees off on the 17th tee during the third round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Potomac, Md. Nick Wass AP Photo

Sports

Ancer, Molinari share lead at National as Tiger stalls

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

June 30, 2018 03:10 PM

POTOMAC, Md.

Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National.

Ancer matched the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197.

Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four straight birdies, finished the front nine with seven straight one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back.

  Comments  