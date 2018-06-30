AP source: Red Wings agree to terms with Green on new deal

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Detroit Red Wings' Mike Green (25) clears the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday,, in Raleigh, N.C. A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Red Wings have agreed to terms with Green on a $10.75 million, two-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday, June 30, 2018, because the deal had not been announced. The 32-year-old will count $5.375 million against the salary cap over the next two seasons. Karl B DeBlaker, File AP Photo