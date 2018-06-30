Mercer County captures 3 of 4 AP all-state basketball awards

Mercer County High School earned three of four individual basketball awards as Seygan Robins and Trevon Faulkner were named Kentucky Girls and Boys Players of the Year respectively by members of The Associated Press. Chris Souder is girls Coach of the Year after guiding the powerhouse Titans to their second consecutive Sweet 16 championship.
Scott County's Billy Hicks, whose Cardinals (37-2) reached the Sweet 16 final before falling to Covington Catholic, is boys Coach of the Year.
Robins, a 5-foot-9 guard, had more than 2,500 points, 800 assists and 500 steals in her career. She averaged 12.5 points during the Sweet 16 and repeated as Most Valuable Player after Mercer County (36-3) routed Mercy 74-34 in the championship. Robins will play for Louisville.
Faulkner, 6-4 and 180 pounds, ranked ninth in state scoring at 26.5 points per game as Mercer County (27-6) reached the Region 12 championship. An AP first team all-state selection in football, he will play basketball at Northern Kentucky.
====
The 2018 Kentucky high school girls' All-State basketball team, as selected by 13 members of The Associated Press (with school and position):
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Seygan Robins, Mercer County, G
___
FIRST TEAM
Seygan Robins, Mercer County, G
Blair Green, Harlan County, G
Macey Turley, Murray, G
Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer, G
Macie Gibson, Owsley County, F
___
SECOND TEAM
Grace Barger, Louisville Sacred Heart, G
Taylor Clos, Campbell County, G
Anna Clephane, Scott, G
Lexi Held, Cooper, G
Emma King, Lincoln County, G
___
HONORABLE MENTION:
Emmy Souder, Mercer County, C; Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County, G; Lexy Lake, Mercer County, G; Molly Lockhart, Louisville Butler, C; Trinitee Jackson, Christian County, C; Abbey Estes, Whitley County, G; Mashayla Cecil, Lexington Paul Dunbar, G; Rayven Peeples, John Hardin, C; Brittney Cupp, Bell County, C; Keely Morrow, Bowling Green, G; Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown, G; Amaya Lasley, South Warren, G; Ciaja Harbison, Louisville Male, G; Danielle Waggoner, Graves County, G; Delaney Enlow, Woodford County, F; Jillian Enix, Pineville, F; Kendall Wingler, Meade County, G; Kennedy Igo, George Rogers Clark, G; Mackenzie Schwarber, Campbell County, F; Madison Darnell, Russell, F.
___
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Souder, Mercer County
___
BOYS
The 2018 Kentucky high school boys' All-State basketball team, as selected by 14 members of The Associated Press (with school and position):
___
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County, G
___
FIRST TEAM
Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County, G
CJ Fredrick, Covington Catholic, G
Dekeyvan Tandy, University Heights, G
Dontaie Allen, Pendleton County, G
Mickey Pearson, John Hardin, G
___
SECOND TEAM
Michael Moreno, Scott County, F
Zion Harmon, Adair County, G
Adam Kunkel, Cooper, G
Jay Scrubb, Louisville Trinity, SG
Detorrion Ware, Christian County, G
Eric "Boss" Boone, Lexington Bryan Station, G
___
HONORABLE MENTION:
Cooper Robb, Scott County, G; David Johnson, Louisville Trinity, G; Skyelar Potter, Warren Central, G; Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County, G; Jobby Howard, Caverna, G; Andrew Taylor, Corbin, G; Jake Walter, Covington Catholic, C; Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville, G; Aidan Matthews, Meade County, F; Anthony Wales, Louisville Fern Creek, Point G; Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian, F; Chase Villers, Ashland Blazer, G; Curt Lewis, Louisville Valley, F; Darius Harding, Elizabethtown, F; Gage Hughes, Greenup County, G; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central, C; Jared Coomer, Barren County, F; Jordan Cousin, Warren Central, F; Kyle Rode, Lexington Christian, G; Reese Robinson, Boyd County, F.
___
COACH OF THE YEAR
Billy Hicks, Scott County
Comments