Maya Moore leads Lynx to 6th straight win, 84-74 over Dream

Maya Moore scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight, 85-74 over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Sylvia Fowles added 13 points and 15 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 12th double-double of the season, and Seimone Augustus scored 10 points.
Moore has reached at least 20 points in every game during the Lynx's winning streak. She capped a 10-2 run with back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Minnesota a 74-53 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Dream got the deficit no closer than the final score.
The defending champion Lynx (9-6) led 39-36 at the half and pulled away in the beginning of the third quarter with an 11-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Lindsay Whalen and Moore.
Imani McGee-Stafford had 15 points for the Dream (7-8).
MERCURY 95, FEVER 77
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, Brittney Griner added 20 to help Phoenix rout Indiana.
The Mercury (12-5) outscored the Fever 29-13 in the second quarter and led by 32 in the third.
DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and nine rebounds and hit both of her 3-point attempts.
Kelsey Mitchell had 19 points for Indiana (1-15). She was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
SKY 103, LIBERTY 99
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Diamond DeShields led a balanced Chicago offense with 22 points and the Sky beat the Liberty 103-99 on Friday night.
Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 11 assists for the Sky (6-9). They have won three straight since a six-game skid. Tina Charles had 24 points for New York (4-11).
