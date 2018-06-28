Rooney set to leave Everton, heading to US

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Everton's Wayne Rooney applauds fans during warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Rooney's second spell at boyhood English team Everton maybe over after just a year. The former England captain posted a photograph on Twitter of him giving the thumbs-up while apparently sitting on an airplane and bound for the United States it was reported on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo