Carolina is home for Brind'Amour: 'I bleed Hurricane red'

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011, file photo, former Carolina Hurricanes captain Rod Brind'Amour reacts during a ceremony to retire his No. 17 prior to an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Brind'Amour came to Carolina in 2000— and never left. He worked his way up from key trade acquisition to captain of a Stanley Cup-winning team to the front office to assistant coach and, now, head coach. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo