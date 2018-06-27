Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic joining Ajax from Southampton

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Serbia's Dusan Tadic watches the ball at the official training session of the Serbian team at the 2018 soccer World Cup at Kaliningrad stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia. Serbia's World Cup midfielder Dusan Tadic is leaving Southampton next month to join former European Cup champion Ajax. "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. "The transfer sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight four years after joining Saints from FC Twente." Antonio Calanni AP Photo