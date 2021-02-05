More of Highway 1 to reopen after mudslide washed away chunk of scenic California route

Caltrans says it is reopening more of Highway 1 in the coming days, a little over a week after a mudslide took out a portion of the scenic roadway through Big Sur.

The road has been closed surrounding the Rat Creek slide area, where two lanes of highway crumpled into a massive pile of debris and dirt during a massive winter storm late last week.

Caltrans said they are able to open up more of the highway “due to steady progress by crews on both sides of Rat Creek to clear plugged culverts, remove standing water and debris, clear rockfall, and repair roads.”

As a result, the northern closure moved from Post Mile 34.1 to Post Mile 32.6, just south of Esalen Institute, at 6 p.m. on Friday.

That move further south will permit full access to the last businesses along the coastline before reaching Rat Creek, according to a news release.

Crews will be working throughout the weekend to fortify a northern turnaround point at Lime Creek — one mile north of Rat Creek — which is expected to be in operation by early next week. That is expected to be the landmark limit for public travel south on Highway 1 while repairs are being made at the mudslide area.

Meanwhile the southern closure, currently at Willow Creek Road, will move to Post Marker 16, just north of Pacific Valley, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Caltrans said it expects that closure will move further north within two weeks to the Big Creek Vista Point (Post Marker 27.3) where a turnaround is being built.

There is still a lot of repair work that has to be done in that area, Caltrans cautioned, noting that the stretch of road between Rat Creek and the Big Creek Vista Point

Caltrans said there is “still much repair work to be done on Highway 1 between Rat Creek and Big Creek Vista Point “contains multiple locations of plugged culverts which were overwhelmed by debris flows.”

Rockfalls still need to be cleared from certain areas and stabilization and repairs to sections of the highway have to be finished before it can reopen to the public, according to the release.

What’s happening with Highway 1 mudslide construction?

Caltrans says “intensive assessment continues at the Rat Creek site.”

According to the release, land and air surveys have helped to ascertain the topographical conditions of the area of the slide, while geotechnical and environmental studies are continuing.

Crews have also begun to edge out into the debris flow basin itself to start to remove woody debris, according to the release.

Caltrans says crews are working at the site seven days a week and there is no current timeline for when the assessment phase will be completed.

Travelers are advised to use caution and may find short delays.