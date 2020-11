This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Several San Luis Obispo County fire agencies were on scene of a vegetation fire burning near San Luis Obispo.

Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo City Fire and the U.S. Forest Service responded to reports of a fire on Reservoir Canyon road around 4:16 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was between 8 and 10 acres with a slow rate of spread.

No structures were threatened at that time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.