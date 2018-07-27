Two dead, homes destroyed overnight as massive, erratic fire sweeps into Redding

The Carr Fire in Shasta County exploded in intensity early Friday morning after it jumped the Sacramento River, killing two people and forcing Redding residents to flee in hasty evacuations as homes burned in the hills on the outskirts of the city.

Cal Fire confirmed that a Redding firefighter was killed Friday morning, but few details were immediately available. It was the second death from the fire — a private bulldozer operator was killed Thursday night battling the blaze.

As dawn broke Friday, the situation had not improved in Redding, a city of 91,000 people. Cal Fire Captain Scott Kenney said it was “still a very active fire” that had destroyed 65 structures so far and threatened nearly 5,000 more. Thousands had been evacuated as the blaze exploded to more than 44,000 acres since Thursday, and remained only 3 percent contained. Fire officials said a “mechanical failure of a vehicle” started the blaze Monday at about 1:15 p.m.

Cal Fire officials predicted a tough firefighting day ahead, and warned Redding area residents to be ready for further evacuations. Cal Fire battalion chief Jonathan Cox said firefighters were concerned the winds could pick up later in the day pushing the fire east, deeper into the city of Redding. The National Weather Service was predicting winds moving southeast of up to 25 miles per hour in the area this afternoon.

Temperatures in Redding Friday were expected to reach 111 degrees, adding to the challenges facing firefighters as they fight for control.

“We’re definitely going to see a significant increase of acreage burned,” Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said. “We all saw what happened last night. We ask people to keep their head on a swivel.”

McLean said firefighting aircraft were flying Friday morning despite an inversion that brought heavy smoke over the Redding area, and that in some areas firefighters had been able to get up to the edge of the flames to build containment lines.

“In some places we’re getting right up to the fire’s edge and are working on the edge,” he said.

The fire was not actively advancing Friday morning he said. “But I don’t want to give you false hope,” McLean said. “We have a long way to go.”

Some areas in the evacuation zone seemed to have escaped destruction as of about 7 a.m. The 299 corridor west of Whiskeytown to Keswick Dam Road was not burned, but damage to homes appeared to start around that road. Highway 299 remained closed Friday northwest of Redding through areas around the towns of Shasta and Whiskeytown. Interstate 5 through the area remains open and clear.

Lake Boulevard also appeared to have escaped destruction to Shasta Dam Blvd.

Local resident Ineetta Stone, 66, had a mix of exhaustion and worry on her face as she stood next to her son’s car early Friday morning. It was just before 1 a.m in the Shasta College parking lot, where dozens of Carr Fire evacuees raced Thursday night in the frantic run to stay ahead of the flames burning into west Redding.

Smoke had turned the moon dark red and ash drifted through the air, leaving a light dust on the pavement. At around 9 p.m. Stone and her husband Vernon Stone, 84, had received an automated call ordering them out of their home.

In the frenzy to leave, Vernon Stone fell and broke his hip while his wife was checking on a neighbor, she said. It had been fractured before two months earlier, and the accident turned their evacuation into another medical emergency. Ineetta rushed him to the hospital. They don’t know if their home survived.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t even know.”

It was an even more frantic scene a few yards away from her in the Shasta College lot, where a group of workers from a nursing home, the Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center, raced to unloaded several workers’ personal pickups whose beds were filled with wheel chairs.

The chairs were for the 105 patients bussed to Shasta College from the facility, which had escaped the flames. The workers quickly headed back into the evacuation zone to grab mattresses from the facility.

“They can’t sit in these chairs all night,” one worker said.

Nearby, Joey Silva stood shirtless next to a car smoking a cigarette. His son, Timothy Victorino, put blankets over Silva’s exhausted granddaughters, ages 6, 7 and 2, as they lay on the car’s seats. “We’re just going to chill out and sleep and pray that we got a place to go home to,” Silva said.

At nearby Mercy hospital, people were coming in with burns and respiratory problems, said spokeswoman Amanda Harter. Earlier in the day, five neo-natal intensive care babies had been evacuated as a precaution.

Cal Fire spokesman Kinney said the flames had not slowed overnight.

Just past 2:30 a.m., Cal Fire issued additional evacuations for all of Shasta Lake City and Summit City, as well as Shasta Dam Visitor Center and all of Shasta Dam Boulevard. These orders came after earlier evacuations for the city of Redding for areas west of North Market Street that were north of the Sacramento River, as well as areas south of the river that were west of Overhill Road and Buenaventura Boulevard.

Some evacuees tried to keep things upbeat. Two couples at the evacuation center at Shasta College, Steve and Donna Casey and Greg and Robin Johnson, sat on the bed of a pickup truck sipping wine. Behind them in the pickup were a couple of bags of clothes. The Johnsons’ pet bird clung to its carrying crate between them; their two hunting dogs sat at their feet. Neither couple knew whether their house still stood.

“Tonight we drink a glass of wine,” Steve Casey said, clinking classes with Robin Johnson. “Tomorrow, we play house roulette.”