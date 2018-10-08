Trib readers rebut idea that ‘Democrat’ women are waging war on white men

Stop your boo-hooin’
Larry Bargenquast, stop! (‘Democrat’ women are waging war on white men, Letters, Oct. 5.) Stop yer boo-hooin’ about how tough it is to be a white man in America! It’s embarrassing. You have the easiest job in the world and that is to vote in your own self interest with the knowledge that the system is already stacked in your favor and always has been. That should appeal to you. Now man up! Take what you believe is rightfully yours: everything. Are you trying to ruin it for the rest of us middle-aged white guys?
Michael S. Miller, Arroyo Grande
A few reminders
In response to Mr. Bargenquast’s concern that Democratic women have become racist and hateful; that they have lost the sense of honesty, decency and fairness they once had responding to men, I would like to remind him that it was the 1920s before white Christian men in America allowed women to vote in their own country; the 1960s before women had the right to govern their own bodies; there are still states that refuse to pass an Equal Amendments Act recognizing women as equal in status to men; women still earn 2/3 the salary that men doing the same job earn; that 1 in 4 American women experience a history of sexual abuse that impacts them for their entire life and that American women endure sexual harassment by men, daily, everywhere they go.
It is time that women be treated with the same level of honesty, decency and respect as white Christian men, and if there are men in America who resent women being viewed as equals, there are many countries in the world where women are still treated as property, where women are beaten and raped with impunity, where women cannot vote or monitor their own reproduction ... maybe you would be happier there. Just sayin’...
Wendy Deaton-Carsel, Cayucos
Thanks for rant!
Thanks, Larry Bargenquast, for your dark, humorous, sarcastic take on “pro-misogyny.” Of course it’s not just “Democrat women” who are assaulted and not just by “white Christian males!”
Let’s not forget the decades of abuse boys and young men have suffered at the hands of the clergy. We are finally hearing about these devastating occurrences.
We must encourage our sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers to speak up without fear of reprisals. They all walk among us.
Helen Anderson, San Luis Obispo
