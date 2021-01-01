COVID wasn’t the only news in 2020. Take our quiz of SLO County events from the past year

Clockwise from top left, workers remove a statue of Father Junipero Serra from San Luis Obispo Mission; Pismo Beach selfie sign; the Election Day scene outside County Government Center; Kayla Castile at a Black Lives Matter march in San Luis Obispo.

In SLO County — as in the rest of the world — the coronavirus pandemic changed everything in 2020, so dominating the news that it left little room for anything else.

But other momentous things did happen. We had two elections. Civil rights protests drew thousands of activists to the streets, in virtually every community of the county. A new county supervisor was appointed following the death of Adam Hill. The SLO police chief left for a new job. And on the lighter side, a monolith brought us global attention.

Before we say a final goodbye to 2020, we invite Tribune readers to revisit some of those other events of the past 12 months by taking out brain-busting, end-of-year, non-COVID SLO County news quiz.

Happy new year, and as always, thank you for reading.

Multiple choice

1. What happened to San Luis Obispo County’s population over the last fiscal year?

A. It grew! Everybody wants to live here.

B. It tanked. We lost nearly 5% of our population.

C. It was down, but by less than 1%.

D. How odd! It remained exactly the same.

2. All SLO County cities had a local tax measure on the November ballot except for

A. Atascadero

B. Pismo Beach

C. Morro Bay

D. None of the above

3. In early February, SLO County had what dubious distinction?

A. It had the highest-priced gasoline in the nation.

B. It ranked as the least affordable housing market in the nation.

C. It had the worst air quality in the nation.

D. All of the above

4. San Luis Obispo County was one of three places in the world where monoliths mysteriously appeared, only to disappear. What were the other two?

A. Croatia and New Mexico

B. Idaho and Belarus

C. Utah and Romania

D. Arizona and Kazakhstan

5. In August, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved a six-story, mixed-used building on a site that used to be what?

A. A sporting goods store

B. Riley’s Department Store

C. A bowling alley

D. A and B

6. A proposal for a new and improved Mission Plaza in downtown SLO includes what element?

A. A Ferris wheel

B. A cafe

C. A statue of Theodore Roosevelt

D. A free speech wall

7. District Attorney Dan Dow was disqualified from prosecuting a case against Black Lives Matter protesters. In his ruling, the judge cited an email that asked for financial support to help Dow “keep leading the fight in SLO County against the wacky defund the police movement and anarchist groups.” Who sent the email?

A. The Republican Party

B. Dow’s wife

C. Dow himself

D. Devin Nunes

8. Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay was recently sued for doing what?

A. Running a “Ladies’ Day” promotion that offered women a discount on a fishing excursion

B. Smelling fishy

C. Disappointing customers who failed to catch anything

D. None of the above

Fill in the blank

1. Our new state senator is __________.

2. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is trying to keep ________ open.

3. Pismo Beach unveiled a _____ over Labor Day weekend.

4. The Board of Supervisors set the limit for campaign contributions to county candidates at _______.

5. A _______ turned heads for napping, swimming and climbing a tree in Los Osos.

Who said (or wrote) it?

1. “I am white. I am American. And you are safe with us.”

2. “So grateful to see this painful reminder removed from our public space. Thank you to the church for doing the right thing and proactively taking this (Junipero Serra statue) down.”

3. “We will lay down our lives in your defense and in defense of the people you love. We will do these things with little to no hesitation. Remember that.”

4. “I would have beat him!”

5. “You have a very small window of time to drop these charges before your county, city and home are bombarded by activist(s) from all over the country.”

Answers

Multiple choice: 1) C 2) D (Arroyo Grande was the only city without a tax measure) 3) A 4) C 5) D 6) B 7) B 8) A

Fill in the blank: 1) John Laird 2) Diablo Canyon Power Plant 3) Neon “Pismo Beach” sign 4) $25,000 5) A black bear

Who said it: 1) Sheriff Ian Parkinson, on a promotional video that was pulled from FaceBook a day after it was posted 2) SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon 3) Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, in a post he wrote a week before he was wounded in a shooting in Paso Robles 4) Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell, in a post-election statement. He later walked it back. 5) Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt, in reference to the Tianna Arata case