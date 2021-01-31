Trump-supporting evangelicals must repent after turning blind eye to his evil

Like many Americans, I’m mystified by how so many evangelical Christians turned a blind eye to former President Donald Trump’s moral depravity and constant attacks on civility and democracy over the last four years.

Some 8 in 10 white evangelical Christian voters again supported Trump in 2020, and a faith adviser to the president expressed unequivocal support for him even after the attack at the United States. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“No conservative president has done more than Donald Trump to champion Christian values,” Ralph Reed told the Washington Post.

Really? My conservative parents and Sunday school teachers at the Methodist church in my hometown of Turlock taught me that, in the long run, nothing good comes from associating with an evil man like Trump.

It’s high time for Trump evangelicals to come to their senses about the faith’s central truths and to read what the Bible says matters most to God: love, character and honesty. They must see that Trump clearly fits both the definition of a “fool” in the book of Proverbs, as well as the seven “things” that God finds “detestable.”

According to Proverbs 6: 16-19, the latter are “haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.”

And what does Proverbs 16: 12-15 say will happen to people guilty of these sins?

“A scoundrel and villain, who goes about with a corrupt mouth ... who plots evil with deceit in his heart ... he always stirs up dissension. Therefore disaster will overtake him in an instant; he will suddenly be destroyed ... without remedy.”

The passages make clear that the Almighty cares deeply about honesty and character, and suggest it was God’s will for Trump to lose the election.

The truth is that evangelical leaders made a pact with the devil, winning hundreds of judges who oppose abortion and same-sex marriage in exchange for ignoring Trump’s constant lies and moral failings. As a result, they hastened the national descent from strict, fact-based truth and helped Trump warp the political system to the point that many of his supporters are calling the Capitol mob “patriots” and claiming the election was stolen from him.

Some prominent evangelicals have praised Trump as a godly man and compared him with Persian King Cyrus II, who established an effective system of administration throughout his empire. But do they really believe Trump displays the “Fruit of the Holy Spirit,” the nine attributes in the Bible’s book of Galatians that define us as Christians: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control?

A better Old Testament comparison would be with King Rehoboam, whose arrogant attitude incited a division in Israel that was never healed.

As Christians, we should be the light of the world, not part of its darkness. When evangelicals give political cover to Trump, they’re identified with hatred, dishonesty and smallness. The hypocrisy is not lost on the world, and the result is a loss of moral authority.

This unholy alliance especially turns off young people to Christianity and detracts from Jesus’ main message: love. Asked about the two greatest commandments, Jesus replied, “Thou shalt love the Lord, thy God with all thy heart ... (and) thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

At a time when our country is more divided than ever, it’s incumbent on evangelicals and their elected representatives to follow Jesus’ other commandment to “love our enemies.”

What the country desperately needs now is for evangelicals to adopt a more faithful, loving form of Christian social engagement that embraces racial reconciliation, concern for the poor and political civility as a norm.