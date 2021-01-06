Asian American and Pacific Islanders are ready to lead

When I was first elected to the state Assembly more than a decade ago, I had never held public office, yet I knew in my heart I could lead. As a physician, I knew I had a unique perspective to offer and could bring my experience in health care to bear in policymaking to help better lead our state.

I had a responsibility to lead because so many in our Asian American and Pacific Islander community are more comfortable behind the scenes and out of the public glare, faithful to the old maxim that “the nail that sticks out gets hammered down.”

To be seen but not heard seems to be the case for too many Asian American and Pacific Islanders. We are invisible.

However, as a community we must now be heard. We have much to contribute and have unique and valuable insights which will build a better America.

We earned the opportunity to serve and belong at the table when critical decisions about the future of our state and nation are being made. It is not just a question of diversity, it is about contributing to the broader society and having the respect to be granted the opportunity to lead. America is better when the people leading reflect the communities they serve.

The Biden administration has promised to be inclusive and reflect the diversity of America. For the most part, early indications prove that Biden is making good on his promise, with people of color and women being touted for key Cabinet and senior White House positions. Earlier, the president-elect received praise for having an all-female communications team.

However, one group that has been notably absent from the discussion are Asian American and Pacific Islanders. Closer to home here in California, regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s upcoming appointment to replace the US Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, no prominent Asian American and Pacific Islanders appear to be a leading contender despite the fact that Harris is a South Asian woman. At a minimum, proven AAPI women such as Controller Betty Yee and Treasurer Fiona Ma should at least be considered — two prominent statewide elected officials who have proven track records of public service accomplishments.

There are numerous prominent and accomplished Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials, business leaders, academics and professionals who also should be in consideration for top jobs and political appointments, either in the Biden administration or for Newsom’s consideration.

California is a breeding ground for top political talent. The next generation of elected leaders include my colleagues in Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus both past and present; AAPI serving in local offices as well as others such as former state Treasurer and Controller John Chiang. All seem like obvious choices.

Now, with current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra heading to Washington, D.C., to serve in the Biden administration, Newsom will have the opportunity to appoint the next California attorney general. With the departure of Sen. Harris, the AAPI community will be losing ground under Newsom’s watch if he does not appoint an Asian American and Pacific Islander to a statewide office vacancy.

Certainly, the AAPI community has many well-qualified attorneys who would make an outstanding attorney general. In our Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus we have a number of qualified candidates including Assemblymembers Rob Bonta, David Chiu, Ash Kalra and Former California Legislator and Congressmember Ted Lieu.

At the federal level, there are many positions where Asian American and Pacific Islanders could play a vital role. In addition to successful elected leaders, prominent and accomplished businesspeople, academics and other professionals should be considered, such as Yahoo Co-Founder Jerry Yang and East West Bank President & CEO Dominic Ng. Yang is a long-time Silicon Valley powerhouse, while Ng would be an interesting choice as a strong, early supporter of Biden and as someone credited with building one of the most successful minority banks in America.

As a community, Asian American and Pacific Islanders are ready to lead. We will be heard because we want to serve.