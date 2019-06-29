Gun violence kills and injures thousands of children every year. Here’s a solution

Several of us recalled being at the bedside as surgeons ripped open a child’s chest to directly and methodically massage the heart in an often futile attempt to bring them back from the dead after a bullet had pierced their chest. Only one of these children survived.

One pediatrician recounted how her large hospital in Los Angeles hosted military personnel to gain experience treating gunshot wounds because gun violence there was akin to a war zone.

Another provider described with heartbreaking detail resuscitating a toddler who had picked up an unlocked gun in her home and accidentally fired it into her skull with tragic consequence.

Opinion

Still another pediatrician told of the 8-year-old boy who hadn’t survived his stepfather’s rage-fueled attack on himself and his mother. His known history of domestic violence should have prevented gun ownership through a background check.

Many of us had worked with families in our clinics who had lost sons or daughters to suicide by gun. Suicide represents two thirds of all gun deaths in this country. These are single impulsive acts in the depths of treatable darkness, made irreversible by the lethality and finality of gunshots.

Unspoken, but understood in all of our stories, was the over-representation of boys as the victims. Due to norms of toxic masculinity, more than 80 percent of gun violence deaths among children are boys, with communities of color being the hardest hit.

Each of us had not just one but multiple stories about the impact of gun violence on our communities.