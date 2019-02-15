Your data is worth billions. Can Newsom make tech giants like Facebook and Google pay up?

In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom receives applause after delivering his first state of the state address to a joint session of the legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said the state’s consumers should get a “data dividend” from technology companies, like Google and Facebook, who are make by capitalizing on the personal data they collect. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rich Pedroncelli AP