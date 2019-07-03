Squirrel leads 2 officers scampering in police entry

Two New Hampshire police officers have had a little run in with a squirrel in a pursuit caught on video.

A Facebook post on Tuesday by the Stratham Police Department shows the two officers opening a garage door entry when the squirrel comes running inside. The animal appears to run around in a circle, with the officers scampering after it in an attempt to corner the squirrel or chase it back out.

The post says the squirrel was not hurt, "and the boys were okay too."