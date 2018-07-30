Don’t call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a ‘wholphin’

This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii. Scientists are touting the first sighting of the hybrid off Hawaii. It’s also only the third confirmed instance of a wild-born hybrid between species in the Delphinidae family. Cascadia Research via AP Kimberly A. Wood