SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 18: Windy with a chance of rain

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds will develop Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds will decrease and shift out of the northwest (onshore) by Monday afternoon. This condition will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Tuesday into Wednesday.

A low-pressure system is forecast to produce increasing clouds and rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday. Along the Central Coast, rainfall amounts are expected to be less than two-tenths of an inch. The majority of the rain is forecast to remain in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada.

Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are forecast on Friday, followed by Santa Lucia winds and warmer temperatures next weekend.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Surf report

Today’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) will remain

at this level through tonight.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep water) swell (with an 11- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet on Monday.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5 to 7 foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Tuesday, peaking Wednesday at 9 to 11 feet (with 7-to 12-second period).

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Friday into next Saturday.

A prolonged period of high northwesterly to west-northwesterly swell is expected along our coastline starting November 24 and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 85 40, 73 40, 64 35, 67 35, 69 35, 73 35, 71

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS