SLO County weather forecast for the week of Feb. 25: Rain to make a return

San Luis Obispo County has enjoyed a bit of a respite — albeit a chilly one — from the rain. But it won’t last much longer.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours will continue through Monday morning. This condition will produce clear to partly cloudy skies and dry weather along coastline and coastal valleys. However, areas of patchy fog will develop in the inland valleys during the night and morning hours. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-30s with low 60s during the afternoon hours.

Monday afternoon onto Tuesday afternoon will be a transition period with increasing southerly winds and clouds as 1,001 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front moves toward California.

This system will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of rain is expected with snow levels above 5,000 feet. A break in the wet weather is forecast on Thursday into Friday before another series of low-pressure systems produce rain during the first week of March as a prominent low over the Pacific Northwest will direct a plume of subtropical moisture into California resulting in periods of moderate to heavy rain across the Central Coast.

Please remember, these are long-range models and are subject to change — stay tuned!

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Monday.

A 5- to 7-foot southerly (195-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will develop along our coastline on Tuesday increasing to 6 to 8 feet on Wednesday, followed by a 6 to 8- foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) on Thursday into Friday. Increasing sea and swell may develop along our coastline starting March 2nd into March 7th.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 36, 62 40, 60 45, 62 44, 67 44, 64 47, 60 39, 59

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS