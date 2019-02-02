Weather

Boats run aground at Port San Luis during wind, rain storm

By Scott Middlecamp

February 02, 2019 03:38 PM

A recreational boat washed ashore at Port San Luis in Avila Beach during Saturday morning’s rain and wind storm. Heavy equipment was used to try to free the boat Saturday afternoon.
A recreational boat washed ashore at Port San Luis in Avila Beach during Saturday morning’s rain and wind storm. Heavy equipment was used to try to free the boat Saturday afternoon.
A recreational boat washed ashore at Port San Luis in Avila Beach during Saturday morning’s rain and wind storm. Heavy equipment was used to try to free the boat Saturday afternoon.

Two boats ran aground in Port San Luis near Avila Beach after breaking loose of their moorings during Saturday morning’s wind and rain storm that hit the Central Coast.

One was a commercial fishing boat called “Saturnia,” which was being lightened for the next tide by fishermen early Saturday afternoon, while being supervised by the Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife authorities.

The other boat, a smaller wooden recreational craft, was further ashore. Authorities were moving heavy equipment onto the beach to attempt to move the boat.

10741133600__L4A0849.jpg
A recreational boat washed ashore at Port San Luis in Avila Beach during Saturday morning’s rain and wind storm. Heavy equipment was used to try to free the boat Saturday afternoon.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

  Comments  