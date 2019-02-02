Boats run aground at Port San Luis during wind, rain storm

Two boats ran aground in Port San Luis near Avila Beach after breaking loose of their moorings during Saturday morning’s wind and rain storm that hit the Central Coast.
One was a commercial fishing boat called “Saturnia,” which was being lightened for the next tide by fishermen early Saturday afternoon, while being supervised by the Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife authorities.
The other boat, a smaller wooden recreational craft, was further ashore. Authorities were moving heavy equipment onto the beach to attempt to move the boat.
