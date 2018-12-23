Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 24: It’ll be a wet Christmas

By John Lindsey

December 23, 2018 09:01 AM

Longtime Tribune subscriber Bill Reeves was on the Pismo Pier waiting for Wednesday night’s rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base when he heard it was canceled. ”So I just looked to my right, and liked what I saw, just looked like a combination of a little Christmas spirit and the famous Pismo Beach Pier,” he said. He said the one-second exposure gives the water a soft look.
The clear and seasonably warm weekend leading into Christmas will transition into something a little more wintery heading into the holiday.

Christmas Eve will see strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and most importantly a few scattered rain showers as a trough of low pressure moves into Central California. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,500 feet with about one foot of snow. Rain showers and gale-force northwesterly winds are expected to continue into Christmas Day.

Dry, clear and warmer weather with gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast Wednesday, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds Thursday into Friday. The long-range models are advertising a wet January.

Surf Report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday afternoon into Tuesday. A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Thursday morning, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (7- to 11-second period) on Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 52 and 55 degrees on Tuesday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

40, 61

42, 57

33, 57

35, 57

32, 57

32, 58

33, 57

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

46, 67

47, 59

41, 63

42, 66

40, 64

39, 63

40, 62

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

By

