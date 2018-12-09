SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 10: Clear weather makes a return

San Luis Obispo County should see a bit of a break from its pattern of wet and windy weather seen over the past week.

Apart from the San Joaquin Valley, where fog may be stubborn to clear, mostly sunny conditions are expected throughout the Central Coast as moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast Sunday. Sunday’s high temperatures were expected reach the low to mid 60s while overnight lows will drop the mid 40s in the coastal valleys and mid 30s in the North County.

A cold front will weaken as it progresses through the central portion of California on Monday with showers making it as far south as a Big Sur with partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles across the Central Coast. A cooler night is expected Monday with another chance for some patchy fog to develop in the valleys. Otherwise, a cool and dry late-autumn day is expected.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are forecast on Tuesday into Thursday which will produce dry and clear weather with seasonal temperatures.

A shift back to a more unsettled pattern with widespread precipitation could begin across the Central Coast on Friday night into Sunday, leading into another possible storm next Monday.

Surf Report

Sunday’s west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) 4- to 6-feet (with a 13- to 15- second period) swell will increase to 8 to 10 feet northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) with a 14- to 16-second period Monday and Tuesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Wednesday. A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is expected along our coastline Thursday and Friday, further increasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period).

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 59 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 36, 61 36, 60 34, 62 35, 63 35, 62 38, 60 38, 62

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 43, 65 43, 64 41, 65 45, 67 44, 64 42, 63 45, 63