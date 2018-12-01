SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 3: Rain storms are lining up

There’ll be a break early this week from the storms that have pummeled San Luis Obispo County over the past few days — but it won’t last long.

Gusty Santa Lucia winds will produce mostly clear and dry weather Sunday into Monday along the coastline. However, areas of dense fog and low (stratus) clouds will develop during the night and morning hours in the inland areas and Santa Lucia mountains.

A low-pressure system and cold front will produce increasing southerly winds and will spread rain across the Central Coast later Tuesday into Wednesday with rain showers on Thursday. The southerly winds are expected to reach moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels along the coastline Wednesday. Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 1 and 2.5 inches. Snow elevations are expected to lower to 5,000 feet.

The long-range models are indicating wet and unsettled weather continuing through the first part of December. In fact, the long-range models are advertising a potentially stronger system moving into the Central Coast next Monday.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Surf Report

Sunday’s 8 to 10 feet northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Monday. Increasing southerly winds on Tuesday will generate 4- to 6-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas. These southerly seas will build to 8 to 10 feet (with 6- to 9-second period) Wednesday.

A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 22- to 24-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday, increasing to 8 to 10 feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) Friday. Another high-energy west-northwesterly swell is forecast to arrive along our coastline Dec. 11.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 58 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 30, 58 35, 59 39, 59 40, 60 38, 62 40, 63 38, 62

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 39, 63 43, 63 47, 62 47, 64 45, 65 45, 65 45, 63