SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 19: Rain storms headed our way

The early part of this week won’t much look much different with mild temperatures and smoky skies with areas of high-level and coastal low clouds.

That’s expected to continue into Monday as a stagnant air mass remains in place over most of California. Gentle northwesterly winds will do little to improve air quality as abundant smoke resides off the coast as well.

High air temperatures over this period will range from the low 70s in the inland valleys and coastal valleys to the 60s along the beaches. Overnight lows will drop to the high 30s in the inland valleys and low 40s in the coastline valleys.

But a major change is expected to hit Wednesday.

A series of storms will move into the Central Coast with rain, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and mountain snow in the Sierra Nevada.

The first approaching cold front will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and rain beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Total amounts of rain are expected to range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches.

Partly clouds skies with scattered rain showers and cooler air temperatures are forecast on Thanksgiving Day.

A second cold front with southerly winds and rain is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday.

Surf Report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline Sunday into Monday, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Tuesday.

Increasing southerly winds will generate 5 to 7 foot (180-degree, shallow-water) southerly seas Wednesday, followed by an 8 to 10-foot westerly swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 61 and 65 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 57 and 60 degrees Wednesday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 35, 69 34, 70 40, 65 43, 62 45, 60 40, 61 40, 62

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 43, 70 42, 71 46, 67 49, 59 50, 60 45, 61 46, 62