SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 12: Warm and dry weather persists

Unseasonably hot temperatures and bone-dry conditions will persist through the week on the Central Coast — meaning fire danger will remain extremely high in San Luis Obispo County and no relief imminent for the firefighters battling the huge blazes in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds into Friday will keep most of the marine low clouds out to sea. As far as temperatures go, we will continue to see cold mornings and mild to warm afternoons through Friday. However, smoke from the recent wildfires will continue to move over the Central Coast through Monday and will produce slightly warmer mornings and cooler afternoons.

Note: Periods of gusty Santa Lucia winds combined with continued above-normal temperatures and extremely dry fuels will keep fire danger very high to extreme levels across much of the Central Coast through Friday.

Another strong Southern California Santa Ana wind event was expected to start Sunday morning and will continue through Tuesday night in the Ventura and Los Angeles county region.

The long-range models are showing that a low-pressure trough may begin to break down high pressure over the west this weekend, bringing the potential for cooler and wetter weather for the Central Coast. This situation will be monitored, but it appears that Thanksgiving week may bring some precipitation to California.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level through Wednesday. A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline Thursday into Friday.

A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (170-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday into Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 29, 77 29, 77 28, 77 29, 78 31, 76 38, 73 37, 71

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 39, 79 40, 79 43, 80 42, 80 43, 77 44, 72 44, 70

