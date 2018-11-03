SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 5: Warm temps, high fire danger continues

The forecast is calling for more of the same as we head into the first full week of November: seasonably high temperatures and blustery conditions — all basically a recipe for high fire danger.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will develop during the morning hours and will keep most of the marine low clouds out to sea.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the North County and high 70s to low 80s in the coastal valleys. The beaches will be mostly in the mid to high 70s. Note: This extended period of dry offshore winds will increase fire danger. In fact, due to the combination of dry and gusty winds, above-normal temperatures and decreasing humidity, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for the much of the Sacramento Valley into Sunday.

Gentle to moderate northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions starting Monday night and continuing into Wednesday. A possible warm up may develop Friday into Saturday as offshore flow could strengthen.

Otherwise, fair and dry weather will continue through next weekend characterized by warm days and cool nights. The long-range models are still indicating a chance of light rain by the middle part of November; please remember, these models are subject to a tremendous amount of change this far out.

Surf Report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast Sunday, increasing to a 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 15-second period) on Monday into Wednesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 44, 82 42, 82 41, 81 37, 81 43, 80 37, 80 39, 83

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 81 48, 78 50, 78 51, 81 53, 80 47, 85 49, 86

