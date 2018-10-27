SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 29: Warm, dry weather continues

The model runs are indicating that high pressure will remain over Central California while a series of cold fronts will move into Northern California on Sunday into Monday with light rain.

Along the Central Coast, moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northeasterly winds will develop during the morning hours, followed by fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours. Note: These afternoon northwesterly winds may reach strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels on Monday into Wednesday, especially near Point Conception.

This condition will keep the marine low clouds to a minimum and the air temperatures closer to normal (but still above average).

This northeasterly wind pattern will result in a warming trend later this week and by Thursday, afternoon highs could once again be 10 degrees above normal away from the coast and in the low to mid-80s. Warm and dry conditions will continue into the weekend and there are no clear signs of any precipitation through the first week of November.

However, the long-range models are still indicating a shift to a wet pattern by the second week of November. I sincerely hope they verify but, remember, they are subject to a tremendous amount of change this far out. This extended period of dry offshore winds lasting into Thursday will increase fire danger sharply.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet on Wednesday.

This northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will further decrease to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Thursday, lowering to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 13-second period) on Friday. A higher-energy west-northwesterly swell could arrive along our coastline on November 6.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 78 40, 78 40, 80 42, 82 44, 84 44, 82 49, 83

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 54, 77 50, 77 49, 80 50, 82 50, 81 50, 78 54, 81