SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 22: Low clouds, drizzle make a return

San Luis Obispo County will see its weather return to more fall-like conditions this week — at least at night and in the morning.

Sunday will be a transition day as the predominate flow shifts out of the northwest with the return of night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of mist and drizzle.

A series of cold fronts are forecast to move into Northern California starting Monday and continuing through Thursday. These low-pressure systems will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon, cooler temperatures and night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle. High pressure is expected to build over the Central Coast on Friday into Sunday for fair, dry and warmer weather.

California could enter a wet weather pattern starting around Halloween. Please remember, these are long-range models and will probably change.

Surf Report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Monday into Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 55 to 57 degrees Wednesday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 45, 83 44, 81 44, 80 45, 81 48, 83 47, 83 49, 85

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 51, 77 50, 76 51, 76 52, 79 55, 80 55, 80 56, 81