SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 15: Warm, dry weather takes over

Take a scenic drive up Highway 1 during a break in the storm on Friday, March 2, 2018. A strong storm swept through California on Thursday and Friday, dropping more than 1 inch of rain in several parts of San Luis Obispo County.
We’re well into fall on the Central Coast, but the blue skies and warm temperatures forecast this week will make it feel more like beach weather.
Warmer temperatures will develop across the Central Coast on Monday through next week as high pressure over the West Coast dominates our weather.
In fact, dry and warm weather is expected for the foreseeable future. High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid 80s for the immediate coastal valleys and mid to upper 80s for the North County. Fire danger will escalate with development of any dry and strong wind events.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday into Wednesday. A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline Thursday and Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 2- to 4-foot (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday into Monday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 55 to 57 degrees Wednesday into Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45, 84
44, 84
45, 85
45, 84
46, 85
48, 84
49, 85
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
41, 80
49, 81
50, 79
49, 78
51, 80
51, 81
52, 78
John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.
