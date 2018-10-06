SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 8: Hello, Indian summer

Last week’s much-welcomed rain showers will have to tide San Luis Obispo County residents over for the time being, as warm and dry weather is expected to return to the Central Coast.

An upper-level low-pressure system was expected to move southward along the California/Nevada border into the desert Southwest on Saturday, producing moderate gale-force to fresh gale -force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline and cooler temperatures along the coastal regions. High pressure will build behind this system and produce night and morning Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures Sunday into Monday.

A 1,006 millibar low-pressure system is forecast to develop off Point Conception on Tuesday into Wednesday. This system is expected to bring gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, partly cloudy skies with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures. A passing low-pressure system Thursday could spread showers along the Sierra Nevada, otherwise, dry and slightly warmer weather is expected to return by the end of the week with light offshore winds possible at times Thursday into Friday. Dry and warmer weather then looks to continue through the following weekend.

Surf Report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday and will remain at this height and period through Thursday. Combined with Saturday and Sunday’s swell will be 3- to 5-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 19- to 21-second period). Hurricane Sergio will generate a 5- to 7-foot south-southwesterly (200-degree, deep-water) swell Tuesday into Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 43, 83 44, 80 46, 76 45, 80 43, 82 44, 83 50, 82

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 49, 76 50, 75 52, 69 51, 72 50, 75 49, 74 52, 75