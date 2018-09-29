The Rutiz Family Farms entry makes its way through the Arroyo Grande Village as part of the Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival parade on Saturday morning.
Weather

SLO County forecast for the week of Oct. 1: Rain is on the way — but how much?

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

September 29, 2018 03:59 PM

The first significant rain in San Luis Obispo County since the spring is forecast this week.

But first, Monday will be dry with increasing clouds. Then a 1,001 millibar surface low and an associated warm and cold front will gradually move into the Central Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and early-season rain.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch. At this time, models continue to struggle with the trajectory, especially with the remnants of Hurricane Rosa factored in, but confidence is growing that there will be rain across the Central Coast.

In fact, rain showers may last into Thursday. A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the night and morning hours, followed by fresh strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will produce dry and warmer weather Friday through the first weekend of October.

Surf Report

A southerly (165-degree, deep-water) swell from Hurricane Rosa is expected to arrive along the Central Coast on Sunday at 3 to 4 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period), building to 3 to 5 feet (with a 14- to 16-second period) Monday into Tuesday. Note: This swell will be much higher along the Southerly California coast.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 5- to 10-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) Thursday into next Friday. Several tropical cyclones in the north Pacific could become extratropical as they travel northward and become intense mid-latitude storms. Higher-energy westerly swell from these storms could arrive along our coastline between Oct. 9-11.

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Sunday, warming to 58 to 62 degrees Monday into Wednesday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

47, 84

53, 77

48, 78

49, 83

49, 88

49, 92

48, 82

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52, 74

53, 71

53, 70

53, 73

52, 76

52, 77

52, 73

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

