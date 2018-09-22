SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 24: It’ll be warm — but could rain be on the way?

San Luis Obispo County residents can expect a pleasant week no matter where you are, but a big change could be on the way for next week in the form of rain.

Sunday’s minor cooling trend as an upper-level low-pressure system passes to the north and northwesterly (onshore) winds returns will continue early this week. However, temperatures will remain above normal away from the coast and coastal valleys. Low clouds with areas of fog and mist will maintain a presence along the coastline into Monday.

High pressure will begin to build over the Central Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday, which will result in warmer temperatures, in fact around 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Thursday.

Cooling is expected later in the week as an area of low pressure develops off the West Coast, but temperatures will remain above normal away from the coast. Further cooling is possible next weekend.

Overall, no adverse weather is expected through the end of September. A few of the long-range models are indicating a chance of light rain starting on October 3 and continuing into following week.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) will continue at this height through Monday.

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will develop along our coastline on Tuesday and will continue at this level into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 86 46, 91 47, 95 50, 93 50, 91 50, 84 51, 81

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 74 52, 80 52, 84 53, 82 54, 78 54, 78 53, 72