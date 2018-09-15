SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 17: Fall-like temps to continue — but for how long?

Fall-like temperatures hit San Luis Obispo County this past week — at least in the mornings.

That trend is expected to continue, but the Central Coast could be in for a warming trend later in the week and into the weekend.

Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning hours will keep most of the marine layer out to sea, while strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline will keep temperatures mild. This pattern will continue through the first half of this week.

Autumn-like morning temperatures and gradually cooler conditions are forecast throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. In fact, temperatures should track below normal through Wednesday.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach high 80s in the North County and mid 70s in the coastal valleys. High temperatures along the beaches will remain in the 60s, expect the southerly facing beaches of Avila Beach and Shell beach, which will hit the 70s.

Temperatures should return to near normal over the last half of next week as the trough of low pressure responsible for the cooler weather will shift toward the northeast. In fact, after a few subtle days of warming, a more pronounced warming trend could develop this weekend as strong high pressure builds. The building of high pressure from the eastern Pacific will likely encourage the development of offshore flow resulting in increased in fire danger.

Surf Report

Saturday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will continue at this height and period through Thursday, decreasing Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 89 47, 87 45, 90 46, 94 46, 90 46, 91 48, 83

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS