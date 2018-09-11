Watch this clip of Hurricane Florence’s core

Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic as it moves toward the southeast coast
By
Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

Weather

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service