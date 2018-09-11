Watch this clip of Hurricane Florence’s core

The Paso Robles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol rescued 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday, March 22, 2018, when rains turned the sandy channel into a muddy torrent. In one shot, a tent can be seen floating in the river.
See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.
A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according
San Luis Obispo County saw car crashes, flooding and rock and mudslides on Wednesday morning as a major storm system moved into the region. Here's a look at some of the problems drivers and Caltrans crews faced.