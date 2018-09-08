SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 10: Cooler temperatures headed to Central Coast

A weather pattern that resembles spring more than late summer will develop along the Central Coast as a low-pressure trough and associated cold fronts move through the Pacific Northwest on Sunday through Saturday.
This condition will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. This pressure gradient will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds.
This pattern will also produce cooler temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties.
In fact, slightly below seasonal normal levels on Tuesday into Saturday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8- foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Sunday afternoon into Wednesday. This northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 5- to 7-feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 56 degrees through Sunday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53
53
52
51
52
51
55
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
57
55
55
55
56
54
57
