SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 10: Cooler temperatures headed to Central Coast

A weather pattern that resembles spring more than late summer will develop along the Central Coast as a low-pressure trough and associated cold fronts move through the Pacific Northwest on Sunday through Saturday.

This condition will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. This pressure gradient will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds.

This pattern will also produce cooler temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties.

In fact, slightly below seasonal normal levels on Tuesday into Saturday.

Surf Report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8- foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Sunday afternoon into Wednesday. This northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 5- to 7-feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 56 degrees through Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 53



95 53



92 52



88 51



88 52



88 51



87 55



97

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS