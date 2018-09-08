Sunset watchers, fishermen and surfers all found time to hang out at the Pismo Pier in this file photo.
Sunset watchers, fishermen and surfers all found time to hang out at the Pismo Pier in this file photo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Sunset watchers, fishermen and surfers all found time to hang out at the Pismo Pier in this file photo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Weather

SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 10: Cooler temperatures headed to Central Coast

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

September 08, 2018 02:25 PM

A weather pattern that resembles spring more than late summer will develop along the Central Coast as a low-pressure trough and associated cold fronts move through the Pacific Northwest on Sunday through Saturday.

This condition will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. This pressure gradient will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds.

This pattern will also produce cooler temperatures throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties.

In fact, slightly below seasonal normal levels on Tuesday into Saturday.

Surf Report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8- foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) on Sunday afternoon into Wednesday. This northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 5- to 7-feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 56 degrees through Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53

95

53

92

52

88

51

88

52

88

51

87

55

97

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57

80

55

78

55

78

55

78

56

77

54

76

57

81

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  