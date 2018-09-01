SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 3: Fog and drizzle headed to Central Coast

A Catalina Eddy is forecast to develop Sunday into Tuesday, which will produce decreasing northwesterly winds and cause the marine layer to deepen and move further inland during the night and morning hours with pockets of fog and drizzle throughout the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

Overall, high temperatures will range between the high 80s to low 90s in the North County and high 70s to the low 80s in the coastal valleys. The beaches will mostly remain in the 60s.

This benign weather pattern will last through Thursday as the Central Coast remains positioned between low pressure over the Pacific Northwest and high pressure off the Southern California coast.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will move through the Central Coast later Friday. This system will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline, which will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds Friday into next Sunday.

Surf Report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) Wednesday into Thursday.





Increasing northwesterly winds Friday will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with 5- to 9-second period) into next Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 56 degrees through Thursday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 55



89 55



91 55



89 55



90 56



92 56



91 56



95

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS