Weather

SLO County forecast for the week of Sept. 3: Fog and drizzle headed to Central Coast

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

September 01, 2018 05:21 PM

A Catalina Eddy is forecast to develop Sunday into Tuesday, which will produce decreasing northwesterly winds and cause the marine layer to deepen and move further inland during the night and morning hours with pockets of fog and drizzle throughout the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

Overall, high temperatures will range between the high 80s to low 90s in the North County and high 70s to the low 80s in the coastal valleys. The beaches will mostly remain in the 60s.

This benign weather pattern will last through Thursday as the Central Coast remains positioned between low pressure over the Pacific Northwest and high pressure off the Southern California coast.

An upper-level trough of low pressure will move through the Central Coast later Friday. This system will create a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline, which will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the shoreline and minimum amounts of marine low clouds Friday into next Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.

Surf Report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 8- to 11-second period) Wednesday into Thursday.

Increasing northwesterly winds Friday will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with 5- to 9-second period) into next Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 56 degrees through Thursday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55

89

55

91

55

89

55

90

56

92

56

91

56

95

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

57

78

57

78

57

77

57

79

58

82

58

81

58

85

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

