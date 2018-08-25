California poppy, the state’s official flower. San Luis Obispo County, California, will see better air quality as smoke from nearby wildfires clears up and below-average temperatures from the coast to North County for the week of Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
California poppy, the state’s official flower. San Luis Obispo County, California, will see better air quality as smoke from nearby wildfires clears up and below-average temperatures from the coast to North County for the week of Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Weather

SLO County forecast for the week of Aug. 27: Better air quality, below normal temperatures

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

August 25, 2018 03:52 PM

San Luis Obispo County can expect a break from the weekend’s smoky air conditions and continued moderate temperatures through the week.

Much better air quality is expected Sunday into Monday as clearer air from the Pacific moves into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Monday’s high temperatures will warm to the mid 80s in the North County. The coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s, while the beaches will mostly be in the 60s. However, the southerly facing beaches of Avila Beach and Shell Beach will reach the 70s.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline are forecast into Friday. This condition will produce mostly clear afternoons along the beaches. Otherwise, near to below-normal temperatures are expected through Friday. Modest warming is possible heading into the weekend.

Surf Report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) into Thursday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) Friday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through Sunday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

51

84

52

83

52

84

52

87

52

92

53

93

53

83

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55

73

56

73

56

75

56

77

55

80

55

78

54

77

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

