SLO County forecast for the week of Aug. 27: Better air quality, below normal temperatures

San Luis Obispo County can expect a break from the weekend’s smoky air conditions and continued moderate temperatures through the week.
Much better air quality is expected Sunday into Monday as clearer air from the Pacific moves into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Monday’s high temperatures will warm to the mid 80s in the North County. The coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s, while the beaches will mostly be in the 60s. However, the southerly facing beaches of Avila Beach and Shell Beach will reach the 70s.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline are forecast into Friday. This condition will produce mostly clear afternoons along the beaches. Otherwise, near to below-normal temperatures are expected through Friday. Modest warming is possible heading into the weekend.
Read More
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) into Thursday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) Friday into Saturday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through Sunday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51
52
52
52
52
53
53
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55
56
56
56
55
55
54
Read More
Comments