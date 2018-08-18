Harbor seal Moby Dick on Friday in the Diablo Canyon Marina.
Weather

SLO County forecast for the week of Aug. 20: Cooler temperatures expected countywide

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

August 18, 2018 02:23 PM

A classic August weather pattern with night and morning marine low clouds and fog in the coastal regions, hot — but not too hot — temperatures in the North County and afternoon thundershowers in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada is on tap for San Luis Obispo County this week.

A low-pressure system was expected to approach the Pacific Northwest coast Sunday and will shift the ridge of high pressure farther east. As the low deepens along the Oregon coast early this week, the marine layer will deepen and produce extensive night and morning marine low cloudiness with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures.

In fact, after forecasted temperatures in the triple digits Sunday, it could cool as much as 10 degrees Monday in the North County.

The remainder of the week will see only minor day-to-day changes as the Central Coast will remain situated between low pressure to the northwest and high pressure to the southeast.

Temperatures will continue to be near to below-normal along the coast and slightly above-normal across the North County.

Surf Report

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline into Tuesday.

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Wednesday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 60 and 64 degrees into Tuesday. Increasing northwesterly winds will produce cooler seawater temperatures Wednesday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

54

94

54

93

54

93

53

96

54

96

54

94

52

93

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53

81

54

81

53

83

54

83

54

82

53

80

55

83

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

