SLO County forecast for the week of Aug. 13: North County gets a break from 100-degree temps

Northern San Luis Obispo County may be getting somewhat of a break from the oppressive heat that has produced triple-digit temperatures in Paso Robles from July 23 through Saturday.

Cooler temperatures were expected Sunday, bringing temperatures to normal levels (low to mid-90s) in the North County into next week.

In the coastal valleys and along the beaches, increasing northwesterly (onshore) winds will produce night and morning low clouds with areas of patchy fog and mist and seasonable temperatures. Subtropical moisture will start to move northward over the Central Coast and will produce variable mid- to upper-level clouds and chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada this week.

Highs are then favored to warm in the latter half of next week as high pressure begins to re-strengthen over the desert southwest with maximum temperatures reaching triple-digit levels in the North County peaking around 102 degrees. The strengthening pressure is also expected to move moisture out of the territory.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 17-second period) will remain at this level through into Monday morning.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday afternoon into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will increase to between 56 and 60 degrees into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will produce cooler seawater temperatures Tuesday into next Friday. Intake seawater will cool to 54 to 57 degrees later Tuesday, further decreasing to 52 and 55 degrees Wednesday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 55



93 55



92 55



92 55



92 55



95 55



98 57



100

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS