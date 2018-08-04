San Luis Obispo County, California, will see mostly clear skies during the week of Aug. 6, 2018.
SLO County forecast for the week of Aug. 6: Already steamy North County to get even hotter

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

August 04, 2018 05:32 PM

Mostly clear skies will again be the norm in San Luis Obispo County this week, with already steamy weather in North County getting even hotter by mid-week.

Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly wind was forecast along the coastline Sunday and will continue through Tuesday. This condition will produce mostly clear skies along the coastline during the day. However, haze from wildfires will continue to move over the Central Coast from time to time.

High pressure will strengthen over the desert southwest and slide westward over California resulting in another period of hot weather in the interior contrasted with cool and foggy conditions at the coast later Tuesday into Friday. In fact, maximum highs in the North County will range between 104 and 107 degrees by midweek. Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will mitigate extreme heating for coastal valleys and beaches, which will be slightly above average. Long-term models suggest that high pressure will move eastward again, which should slightly cool temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

Surf Report

Monday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) and will remain at this level through Tuesday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Wednesday into Thursday. Increasing hurricane swell from the south could arrive along our coastline this upcoming weekend.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degree through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

55

102

57

104

58

105

58

107

60

106

61

104

60

101

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

56

88

55

89

57

89

58

87

58

84

58

87

58

82

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

