SLO County forecast for the week of July 30: Cooler temperatures with coastal fog, drizzle

Temperatures in North County skyrocketed last week, just in time for the California Mid-State Fair to kick into full steam.

But as San Luis Obispo County residents say goodbye to the fair for another year, highs of around 110 degrees will also depart — at least for now.

High pressure is expected to weaken Sunday into Tuesday, which will produce slightly cooler inland valley temperatures and areas of low clouds during the early morning hours.

Along the coastline, decreasing northwesterly (onshore) winds over this period will allow the marine layer to deepen during the night and morning hours with areas of fog and drizzle in the coastal regions. In fact, marine low clouds will persist along the beaches for most of the day over this time frame. Also, upper-level winds will keep most of the monsoonal moisture to the south and east of the Central Coast.

The longer-range models are advertising increasing high pressure and northwesterly winds Wednesday into Friday. North County temperatures will warm to triple-digit levels. Long-term models suggest that high pressure will dominate California weather into next weekend, before possibly weakening in mid-August, bringing more seasonable temperatures across the inland valleys.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8- second period) is forecast along our coastline into Wednesday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet with the same period Thursday and Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 55 degrees Monday into Wednesday. Seawater temperatures will decrease Thursday into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

