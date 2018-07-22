SLO County forecast for the week of July 23: Brace for triple-digit heat

A major change in the weather pattern was to develop Sunday as high pressure builds across California.
This condition will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and clear afternoons along the beaches. However, marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will develop during the night and morning hours.
Away from the coastline, temperatures will warm to triple-digit levels in the North County on Monday into Friday. In fact, by Wednesday and Thursday, they may break daily high records.
In the coastal regions, the gale-force northwesterly (onshore) winds will keep temperatures cooler with the daily highs occurring during the late morning hours before the onshore winds coming off the Pacific bring a cool and moist air mass to the coastal valleys during the afternoon hours. Temperatures should begin to cool by the weekend, but will still remain above average across the North County and seasonable at the coast.
Surf Report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline were expected generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 8-second period) on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The northwesterly seas will further build to 4 to 6 feet (with a 5- to 7-second period) on Monday afternoon into Thursday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet Friday and Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Sunday’s 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will increase to 3 to 4 feet (with a 16- to 20-second period) on Monday, peaking Tuesday into Wednesday at 3 to 5 feet (16- to 18-second period).
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 52 to 54 degrees on Tuesday into Saturday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
60
62
63
63
62
60
60
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
58
60
61
63
61
58
58
Tips to beat the heat
▪ Check on elderly friends and neighbors.
▪ Go to a cool place: Consider going to an air-conditioned mall, library or other public place that will be cool. Go to a neighbor’s or friend’s house that has air conditioning. Visit your local cooling center, or call 1-877-474-3266 for more information.
▪ Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours to avoid the afternoon heat.
▪ Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
▪ Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. If you are outside, don’t forget to wear a hat or carry an umbrella to protect your head and neck.
▪ Wear sunscreen: Protect your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool itself.
▪ Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool and much more effective than using an electric fan.
▪ Limit physical activity: Take breaks during the day. Take a break if you are feeling dizzy, your heart is pounding or breathing becomes difficult.
▪ Never leave children or pets inside a vehicle.
